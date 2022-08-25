Zomato to pay Rs 10,000 and serve free meal to customer for cancelling his pizza order

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The cancellation was found to be in violation of one of Zomato’s marketing campaigns.

Online food delivery platform Zomato has been directed to pay Rs 10,000 to a customer for cancelling a pizza order back in 2020. Zomato has also been ordered to serve a free meal to the customer. The cancellation of the order by Zomato was found to be in violation of their campaign, “Zomato users will now get their food on time guaranteed or get their money back.”

Ajay Sharma, a resident of Chandigarh and a customer of Zomato, had filed a complaint with the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, claiming that Zomato cancelled his pizza order in violation of their campaign.

ALSO READ:

According to Sharma, he placed an order for a pizza through Zomato at 10:15 pm and made the payment of around Rs 287, and he paid the cost for ‘on-time delivery’. However, Zomato cancelled the order at 10:30 pm and a refund process was initiated, TOI reported.

Sharma stated that when Zomato charged Rs 10 extra for the 'on time or free' campaign launched by them, they were expected to deliver the same on time. However, since they cancelled the order on their own, it amounted to a deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice on their part.

The order by President Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and Member Justice Rajesh K Arya observed that it is a violation of Zomato's 'on time or free' food delivery scheme. The forum stated that such alluring advertisements or campaigns should not be published if they cannot be met by the company.

The forum ordered Zomato to pay the customer and provide one free meal to Sharma within 30 days.