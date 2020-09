Foodtech company Zomato has raised Rs 456 crores from a subsidiary of existing investor Temasek Holdings, a Singapore government-owned investment firm, as per data sourced from Tofler. MacRitchie Investments, the subsidiary of Tamasek has invested Rs 455.99 crore for 15,188 shares in the company.

The funding comes even as reports suggest the company is still to receive investments of $150 million committed to the company by Alina's Ant Financial.

Zomato had taken a massive hit on business during the COVID-19 crisis, but said in July that it is expecting to make a complete recovery of monthly revenues in the next three to six months. The company also said it had cut its monthly burn rate to under $1 million in July compared to $12 million in March this year.

Zomato's revenues have more than doubled in FY20 to $394 million, a 105 percent jump from the previous year.