Zomato pulls down ad that shows 'Kachra' from Lagaan as 'trash' after netizens call it casteist

Food delivery platform Zomato faced severe criticism on World Environment Day (June 5) following the release of a 1 minute 44 second ad clip. The clip, featuring actor Aditya Lakhia, known for his role as 'Kachra' in the Oscar-nominated movie Lagaan, compared him to literal 'Kachra' or trash. Intended to promote cleanliness and reduce food wastage, the campaign sparked anger among netizens who accused Zomato of being tone-deaf and casteist.

In response to the backlash, Zomato promptly removed the video and issued a statement. The company acknowledged their misstep, stating in a tweet, "On World Environment Day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and the benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video."

Unpacking the concerns surrounding the ad

In the movie Lagaan, Aditya Lakhia portrays the character 'Kachra,' who belongs to a lower caste community and faces discrimination and oppression. The ad attempts to showcase how waste can be repurposed into various items like tables, flower vases, bomber jackets, towels, and more.

However, in Zomato's 'Kachra' ad, netizens have voiced their concerns over the insensitive portrayal of the character 'Kachra' as literal trash. This portrayal is seen as disregarding the community and the broader context that the character symbolises, which highlights the oppression and discrimination faced by the Dalit community in India.

Screenshots from the ad, depicting Lakhia assuming the role of a human stool and later hanging from a wall hook, resembling a towel, have been shared on social media. These images, along with instances such as a man cleaning his nose on Lakhia's sleeve, have led to criticisms of Zomato for perpetuating casteist ideas and using a marginalised character like 'Kachra' in a demeaning manner.

One Twitter user highlighted the issue, stating, "Casteist idea by Zomato to make an advertisement and humiliate a marginalized character 'Kachra'."

Kachra from Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!," Masaan's director Neeraj Ghaywan tweeted "

A user also alleged that the ad is a result of Zomato's lack of diversity. "This extremely casteist campaign by Zomato is due to lack of diversity. I remember in 2017 when I told a HR in ad agency that I write for Dalit issues. She replied: “like Dalits really? Do they even exist in cities and all. Whoa. Never knew that”