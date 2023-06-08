Zomato pulls down ad that shows 'Kachra' from Lagaan as 'trash' after netizens call it casteist

Using screenshots of the ad where Lakhia, is depicted assuming the role of a human stool and later hanging onto a wall hook, resembling a towel, while a man even cleans his nose on Lakhia's sleeve a user tweeted "Casteist idea by Zomato to make an advertisement and humiliate a marginalised character “Kachra”."

Food delivery platform Zomato faced severe criticism on World Environment Day (June 5) following the release of a 1 minute 44 second ad clip. The clip, featuring actor Aditya Lakhia, known for his role as 'Kachra' in the Oscar-nominated movie Lagaan, compared him to literal 'Kachra' or trash. Intended to promote cleanliness and reduce food wastage, the campaign sparked anger among netizens who accused Zomato of being tone-deaf and casteist.

In response to the backlash, Zomato promptly removed the video and issued a statement. The company acknowledged their misstep, stating in a tweet, "On World Environment Day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and the benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video."

Unpacking the concerns surrounding the ad

In the movie Lagaan, Aditya Lakhia portrays the character 'Kachra,' who belongs to a lower caste community and faces discrimination and oppression. The ad attempts to showcase how waste can be repurposed into various items like tables, flower vases, bomber jackets, towels, and more.