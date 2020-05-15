  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Zomato sheds 13% workforce as it expects the restaurant industry to shrink by 25-40%

Updated : May 15, 2020 04:17 PM IST

Foodtech company Zomato said it is shedding 13 percent of its workforce as it sees the restaurant industry shrinking by 25-40 percent in the next 6-12 months.
The Zomato cofounder said that while the company has a stable financial runway for now, employees will have to prepare for “things getting worse.”
Zomato has over 150 offices globally.The company is also going to see a temporary reduction in pay for the entire organisation starting June.
Zomato sheds 13% workforce as it expects the restaurant industry to shrink by 25-40%

You May Also Like

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore finance facility to fund agri projects for farmers

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore finance facility to fund agri projects for farmers

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement