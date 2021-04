Deepinder Goyal, founder of the online food delivery platform Zomato, alleged on Wednesday that rival companies are continuing to operate post 8 pm in Mumbai, thus flouting the lockdown rules.

“Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8 pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law. I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8 pm. I urge Mumbai Police to please clarify the way forward here”, Goyal said in his tweet.

Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law.



I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here. pic.twitter.com/LFd9qZUmED — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

Responding to the tweet, Mumbai Police clarified that home delivery of the food is allowed and the rule does not specify any time limit. “Kindly read the government notification. It says that home delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified,” Mumbai Police replied.

Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2021

Also, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that all online deliveries of food and essential items are allowed 24 hours on all days of the week.

BMC has clarified that All online deliveries of food and essential items allowed 24 hours on all days of the week ( the order names both @zomato & @swiggy_in ) — Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) April 14, 2021

Maharashtra has recorded about 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The all-India numbers crossed the 2 lakh mark, the all-time high single day spike for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. BMC has now decided that, along with major private hospitals, it will identify closely located four- and five-star hotels to develop them into step-down facilities in its fresh attempts to ramp up health infrastructure as Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country.

The Bombay Hospital will use InterContinental, Marine Drive, as a step-down facility and the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will operate Trident, BKC, as a step-down facility, according to the BMC press release.