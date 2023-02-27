English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsZomato faces resistance from restaurants as it seeks to hike commissions by 2 6%

Zomato faces resistance from restaurants as it seeks to hike commissions by 2-6%

Zomato faces resistance from restaurants as it seeks to hike commissions by 2-6%
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 8:55:11 PM IST (Published)

Commission rates in the industry typically range from 14-25 percent depending on the average order value of the restaurant. A higher AOV attracts lower commission and vice versa. NRAI said that restaurants mostly with lower AOVs seem to have been reached out to revise commissions.  

Recommended Articles

View All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The National Restaurant Association of India is set to hold discussions with food delivery platform Zomato after it sought to hike commission rates by 2-6 percent from restaurants.
Industry sources said that Zomato reached out to several restaurants in the past few days via mails and messages seeking to hike commission rates. Some restaurant owners claim they were told they could be delisted from the platform if they didn’t comply to the new commission rates, while some said mails were immediately followed by calls and messages from Zomato executives to respond to these mails agreeing to hiked rates.
CNBC-TV18 has seen some of the mails and messages that restaurants received.
Also Read: Chargeup partners with Zomato to enable EV financing option for delivery partners
"As per your discussions with the Zomato account manager, you hereby agree and acknowledge, that with effect from 05/03/2023, your current 'commission' will be revised from 22 percent to 24 percent, and 'payment mechanism fee' will be revised from 1.84 percent to 1.84 percent for all your future orders being delivered through Zomato," an email to a restaurant read, adding that the contents of the mail would come into effect upon receipt of written confirmation.
Commission rates in the industry typically range from 14-25 percent depending on the average order value of the restaurant. A higher AOV attracts lower commission and vice versa. NRAI said that restaurants mostly with lower AOVs seem to have been reached out to revise commissions.
Swiggy typically has higher commission rates than Zomato and the restaurants claim Zomato executives are citing coming on par with other food delivery platforms as a reason behind hiking commissions.
Zomato, in a statement, said it keeps reconsidering commissions to make sure they are competitive and sustainable for restaurant partners as well as Zomato.
Restaurants have refused to comply with revised commission rates and say higher commission rates will greatly impact their business given food delivery already brings in wafer thin margins and higher commissions will mean restaurants lose money on delivery orders. At a time when restaurants are limping back to business after COVID-led disruptions, higher commissions will lead to further restaurants shutting down.
Zomato hiking commissions also comes at a time when the company highlighted a slowdown in its food delivery business post Diwali. "This trend has been seen across the country but more so in the top 8 cities," the company said at the time.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

food deliveryZomato

Previous Article

Online bus booking space heats up, consolidation on cards: IntrCity co-founder

Next Article

Yogesh Patel resigns as chief financial officer of Mahindra Logistics

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X