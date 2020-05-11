Business Zomato extends Gold memberships across countries by 4 more months Updated : May 11, 2020 02:54 PM IST The new announcement covers India, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon. Contactless dining has three main components, contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365