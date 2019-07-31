Zomato earns Twitterati's praise for its stance against intolerance

Food delivery app Zomato has become the talk of the town for its response to a customer who attempted to change his delivery rider due to his religion.



Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y

— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

The saga ensued after a user took to Twitter to narrate the incident in which he cancelled his food order with Zomato after realising that the delivery person belonged to a "non hindu" religion.

“Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel,” read the tweet.

Zomato replied to the tweet, saying: "Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion."

Many Twitter users lauded to the company’s response and praised its stand on the matter. Even Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal joined the Twitterati and replied to the tweet, saying: "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values."