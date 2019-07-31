Business
Zomato earns Twitterati's praise for its stance against intolerance
Updated : July 31, 2019 02:00 PM IST
Food delivery app Zomato has become the talk of the town for its response to a customer who attempted to change his delivery rider due to his religion.
Many Twitter users lauded to the company’s response and praised its stand on the matter.
