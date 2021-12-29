Two biryanis per second, millions of momos: What Zomato delivered in 2021

Indians continue to show their love for biryani and momo, Zomato said in a social media post on December 27. The company’s post on Instagram, title ‘2021 Meme Rewind,’ highlighted the food ordering trends on the platform over the past year.

Biryani once again was India’s favourite dish to order, as Zomato revealed it delivered two biryanis every second. With over 3.1 crore seconds in a single year, that comes out to be a lot of plates of biryani. Dosa was India’s second most-ordered food dish with 88 lakh orders delivered throughout the year.

It wasn’t just biryani that Indians loved. Momo was India’s favourite snack to order as the platform fulfilled over one crore orders for the tasty dumpling. Samosa was not too far behind, with over 72 lakh orders being delivered. Vada pav lovers were represented in lower numbers, with only 31 lakh orders coming in through the year.

Additionally, one particular combination of items was popular in 2021. "Vicky and Katrina were the second most popular couple of 2021, the first being Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Naan. They were ordered together more than 1.1 million times," Zomato said in its meme-filled post.

The company added that its Zomato Pro members saved a total of Rs 250 crore over the year through additional discounts and offers.