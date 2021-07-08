Zomato confirms investment in Grofers, will soon launch grocery section on app

Zomato Ltd, on July, 8 confirmed its $100 million investment in Grofers to build the strategy around grocery. The food delivery startup will soon launch a grocery section on its app.

“Online grocery is a large opportunity in India,” Zomato Ltd, which is backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group, said.

The food delivery platform, however, clarified that they don’t have anything defined on Grofers in terms of full buy-out.

The announcement comes days ahead of the launch of Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) on July 14. The offer will close on July 16 and will be the largest after the SBI Cards and Payments System’s offer worth Rs 10,355 crore launched in March 2020.

Speaking about the IPO, Zomato said, “We thought it was good time to go public. We are an Indian homegrown brand, we have customer love here, made sense to go for IPO in India.”