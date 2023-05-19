By increasing profits in the food delivery business and reducing losses in the quick commerce (Blinkit) business, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal aims to turn the company profitable within the next four quarters

While announcing Zomato's March quarter earnings on Friday, the foodtech giant's CEO Deepinder Goyal said that he's confident to turn the entire business, including Blinkit, profitable within the next four quarters. Zomato on Friday reported trimming of losses, both on a year-on-year and sequential basis, in the March quarter. The company’s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 188 crore from Rs 360 crore a year ago, and Rs 345 crore a quarter ago.

"By increasing profits in the food delivery business and reducing losses in the quick commerce (Blinkit) business," he noted while replying to how confident he was of achieving profitability for the entire business within the next four quarters.