The newly appointed CFO, Anmol Gupta, will take charge of driving the company's focus on the health and wellness of Zomato's employees, delivery partners, and restaurant partners. CEO Goyal also shared a glimpse of his personal fitness journey. He shared two before and after pictures from 2019 and 2023.

Share Market Live NSE

In a major move to initiate a cultural shift at the workplace, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Chief Fitness Officer (CFO), Anmol Gupta, in the senior team. Goyal emphasised the importance of physical and mental health for his employees and expressed enthusiasm for working with Gupta to revolutionise the approach to work and well-being at Zomato.

Gupta will take charge of driving the company's focus on the health and wellness of employees, delivery partners, and restaurant partners.

Goyal expressed his excitement about the new direction for Zomato, stating that the company is dedicated to transforming the way people think about work. By introducing a designated Chief Fitness Officer, Zomato aims to integrate physical fitness and mental well-being into its corporate culture, h said.

"At Zomato, we’ve always been promoting the importance of physical and mental health for our employees. Announcing a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team. A new kind of CFO — Chief Fitness Officer, Meet Anmol Gupta (sic)," Goyal wrote in LinkedIn post.

"I am looking forward to working with him to transform the way people think about work. Going forward, we are going to invest heartily in the well-being of our employees, our delivery partners, and our restaurant partners. Today is, like always, just Day 1," he added.

The CEO also shared a glimpse of his personal fitness journey. He shared two before-and-after pictures from 2019 and 2023. According to him, i n 2019, a few months before the pandemic hit, Deepinder Goyal made a conscious decision to treat his health with equal priority to his work. Although he didn't adopt any extreme measures, he focused on maintaining consistency in his fitness efforts.

As a result of his commitment to health and wellness over the years, Goyal revealed a notable transformation in his personal fitness journey from 2019 to 2023. his life, he said.

"...A quick glance into my personal fitness journey – In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency. Highlight of my 2019 vs 2023 results :)," Goyal wrote.

As Zomato embarks on this new approach, Goyal said, today marks another exciting beginning for Zomato, continuing its journey towards fostering a healthy and fulfilling work environment.