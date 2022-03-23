Zomato 10-min delivery: Twitter users skewer food delivery app; Deepinder Goyal explains

Zomato will soon be part of the 10-minute delivery systems. Zomato CEO and Founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the food delivery app will introduce a new service, Zomato Instant, which promises 10-minute food delivery to customers.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10Delivery partner safety – 10/10Delivery time – 10 minutesHere’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022 Goyal shared a link to a Zomato blog post which highlighted that 10-minute deliveries were not going to compromise the safety of Zomato’s delivery partners.

“Before we even talk about this, we will start with a clarification -- to fulfil our quick delivery promise, we do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk,” Goyal said in the blog post.

Twitter users soon turned into meme machines. Many of them questioned the quality of food for achieving such short delivery times. Other worried for the safety of delivery partners.

Goyal, recognising his mistake of not clarifying the information in a Twitter post, posted additional information through a post.

“I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage),” wrote Goyal.

“God, I love LinkedIn,” quipped Goyal as an addendum.

Again, 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.God, I love LinkedIn :P(2/2) pic.twitter.com/GihCjxA7aQ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Zomato hopes to reduce overall travel time for its delivery partners as well as a reduction in the end-cost borne by consumers if Zomato Instant travels as envisioned.

The company will be serving 20-30 bestseller items from popular restaurants (think biryanis, samosas, momos and more) and carrying out deliveries from its ‘finishing stations,’ which will be using the data that Zomato has collected over the years to establish demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.