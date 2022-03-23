Zomato 10-min delivery: Twitter users skewer food delivery app; Deepinder Goyal explains

Zomato will soon be part of the 10-minute delivery systems. Zomato CEO and Founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the food delivery app will introduce a new service, Zomato Instant, which promises 10-minute food delivery to customers.
Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.Food quality – 10/10Delivery partner safety – 10/10Delivery time – 10 minutesHere’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022
Goyal shared a link to a Zomato blog post which highlighted that 10-minute deliveries were not going to compromise the safety of Zomato’s delivery partners.
“Before we even talk about this, we will start with a clarification -- to fulfil our quick delivery promise, we do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk,” Goyal said in the blog post.
Twitter users soon turned into meme machines. Many of them questioned the quality of food for achieving such short delivery times. Other worried for the safety of delivery partners.
Zomato delivery boy delivering in 10 minutes #Zomato #10minutedelivery pic.twitter.com/rCNkrxq7KA— Anjali Gupta (@anjali2605) March 22, 2022
10 min food delivery can be scary, what if it...#10minutedelivery #food #Zomato pic.twitter.com/Coh8a3m9OF— Kunal Rathod (@RathodKunalL) March 22, 2022
thanks #zomato for delivering chicken biryani just under 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/tUcASQw417— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) March 22, 2022
#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV— Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022
#Zomato situation right now#ZomatoInstant #10minutedelivery🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xy7enS4N4v— Ayus Kumar Barnawal (@AyusBarnawal) March 22, 2022
Latest: Pradeep Mehra is now training for Zomato 10 minutes delivery. pic.twitter.com/IX9GV31HIg— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) March 22, 2022
10 minutes is too long for delivery. I want my food before I order it. @zomato— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 22, 2022
if only there was an app to deliver good tweet ideas in 10 minutes— zomato (@zomato) March 22, 2022
Deepinder Goyal with newly recruited delivery boys for 10 minutes delivery system. pic.twitter.com/jANY3enI4G— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) March 22, 2022
Hi Rohit, appreciate your concern. Wanted to elaborate on how 10-minute delivery works and is safe for our delivery partners, just like 30-minute delivery.Do read through this and hope it answers your questions: https://t.co/uOxJW4OAnL— zomato care (@zomatocare) March 22, 2022
Goyal, recognising his mistake of not clarifying the information in a Twitter post, posted additional information through a post.
“I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage),” wrote Goyal.
“God, I love LinkedIn,” quipped Goyal as an addendum.
Again, 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.God, I love LinkedIn :P(2/2) pic.twitter.com/GihCjxA7aQ— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022
The company is going to pilot the service from Gurugram from next month and is expecting restaurants and delivery partners to see no reduction in their margins/income as a result of the service.