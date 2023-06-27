Zoho Corp to pivot its market presence in India, will focus on enterprise segment

The announcement points to one important reality: Zoho Corp, which began as the go-to software platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in India and the world, may just be pivoting to serving a more upmarket clientele, starting with India.

Chennai-based global tech firm Zoho Corp recently announced that mid-market and enterprise segment businesses accounted for over 50 percent of its annual revenues in India. In a statement, the company said that revenues from India and globally for this segment also grew by 65 percent CAGR in the last three years. As far as international revenue shares were concerned, enterprise businesses accounted for only a third of the company's overall revenues.

"India's upmarket momentum is faster than the rest of the world," said Praval Singh, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Experience, Zoho Corp, "We enjoy some tailwinds in India being a homegrown brand — it's about time that other regions also start to benefit from this momentum. So, our one-third share occupied by the upmarket segment, globally, should go to 50 percent soon."