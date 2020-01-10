Business
Zoho clears the air, says Sridhar Vembu attending RSS event to speak on rural job creation
Updated : January 10, 2020 06:35 PM IST
Creating jobs in rural areas, a pressing priority in India, is a subject Sridhar is passionate about, the company said in a statement.
The statement delves into some detail on the content of Sridhar’s speech at the RSS IT Professionals’ Resurgent Bharath event.
