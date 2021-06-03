Zerodha rolls out new feature; investors can now tag trades and track profitability

Online brokerage firm Zerodha has now rolled out a feature on its platform which allows investors to tag their trade "or take a note for taking a trade and track profitability.”

The tagging feature has been added to the retail reporting platform of Zerodha, Console.

“We… are now excited to announce a new Nudge on Console -- portfolio and trade tagging, which can be used as a trading journal and for tracking your investment goals,” the company said in a recent statement.

“Tag the exact reason for taking a trade in the P&L statement or on the holdings/positions page, which can act as your trading journal that will also display your performance,” added Zerodha in a related article published on its website on June 1.

Later, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath tweeted, “We @zerodhaonline are stoked about the new tagging feature on Console. Tagging your trades and maintaining a trading journal can help you become a better trader and also help you track your investment goals.”

Kamath added that the new feature will help traders learn from their mistakes. “You can’t become a better trader if you don’t learn from your mistakes. But in order to learn, you need a proper journal of all your trades and the reasons you took the trades. You can then look back, review, and do more of what is working & less of what isn’t,” he tweeted.

In a thread of tweets, he gave the reason why the company came across the idea.

“Most traders don't maintain a journal because it takes some effort to tag trades, take notes & track P&L. This was a personal problem for me back when I was trading. So I'm super excited to announce the launch of Console tags which helps you easily journal your trades,” Nithin said in one of the tweets.

You can't become a better trader if you don't learn from your mistakes. But in order to learn, you need a proper journal of all your trades and the reasons you took the trades. You can then look back, review, and do more of what is working & less of what isn't. 2/5 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 1, 2021