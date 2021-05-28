Zerodha co-founders highest paid in India's start up space, to each draw Rs 100 crore/year Updated : May 28, 2021 18:05:49 IST Seema Kamath, a whole-time director and wife of one of the co-founders, will also get a salary of Rs 100 crore Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath co-founded Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn Zerodha in 2010 Zerodha scaled up over Rs 1000 crore revenue and Rs 442 crore in 10 years Published : May 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply