  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Business

Zerodha co-founders highest paid in India's start up space, to each draw Rs 100 crore/year

Updated : May 28, 2021 18:05:49 IST

Seema Kamath, a whole-time director and wife of one of the co-founders, will also get a salary of Rs 100 crore
Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath co-founded Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn Zerodha in 2010
Zerodha scaled up over Rs 1000 crore revenue and Rs 442 crore in 10 years
Zerodha co-founders highest paid in India's start up space, to each draw Rs 100 crore/year
Published : May 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indian Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,709 cr for March quarter

Indian Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,709 cr for March quarter

Dish TV looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue

Dish TV looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement