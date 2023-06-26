CNBC TV18
Securities Appellate Tribunal to hear Zee's Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka’s plea on June 27
By Yash Jain  Jun 26, 2023 2:39:23 PM IST (Published)

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 15 refused to pass an interim order on Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company. At the hearing, it said, passing an interim order would be virtually allowing the appeal. The tribunal has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file a reply in the matter before the appellant before 2 pm on June 18.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 26 said that it will hear Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company on June 27.

The counsel  appearing on behalf of SEBI said that the issue raises questions on how related entities got Rs 200 crore to pay back  ZEEL further primary findings by SEBI add that Rs200 crore was made available to network of companies by ZEEL themselves.
The counsel further added that the money was made available to ZEEL via multiple layers additionally there was no net receipts of money to Zee Entertainment.SEBI also alleged that it has found some entities involved in Shirpur Gold case which led them to ZEEL.
X