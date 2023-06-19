CNBC TV18
Securities Appellate Tribunal to hear Zee's Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka's plea on June 26



Securities Appellate Tribunal to hear Zee's Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka’s plea on June 26
By Yash Jain  Jun 19, 2023 5:13:19 PM IST (Updated)

SEBI took action against Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters created a façade through sham entries to misrepresent investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 19 said that it will hear Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company on June 26.

Additionally, the National Company Law Tribunal hearing on the Zee-Sony matter is also scheduled for June 26. Read more on this here.
ZEE in the hearing today asked for a stay on SEBI's order. The counsel  appearing on behalf of ZEE said that  SEBI has no evidence beyond bank statements to prove allegations of round-tripping of funds, cannot pass ex parte order.
