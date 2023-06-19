By Yash Jain

SEBI took action against Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters created a façade through sham entries to misrepresent investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 19 said that it will hear Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim orde r that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company on June 26. Live Tv Loading...

Additionally, the National Company Law Tribunal hearing on the Zee-Sony matter is also scheduled for June 26. Read more on this here. ZEE in the hearing today asked for a stay on SEBI's order. The counsel appearing on behalf of ZEE said that SEBI has no evidence beyond bank statements to prove allegations of round-tripping of funds, cannot pass ex parte order.