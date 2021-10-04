Zee-Invesco hearing begins; Invesco says NCLT must make a mandatory order to call EGM

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) must make a mandatory order on Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) being called, said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Invesco Developing Markets in the NCLT hearing.

"Our apprehension around Zee Ent not calling an EGM has come true. We are not concerned with the outcome of EGM, but only about the EGM being called,"he said.

The senior advocate also mentioned that a retired judge of High Court has been appointed to chair the EGM.

"Zee won't give contacts of retail shareholders required to call EGM," he added.

Days after the NCLT asked Zee's board to consider Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC’s request for an EGM, ZEEL filed a suit before the Bombay High Court requesting it to declare shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC’s requisition to hold an extraordinary meeting (EGM) illegal and invalid.

The announcement, via a letter sent to the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, came a day after the media firm refused to hold an EGM sought by the two shareholders to pass a resolution to remove Zee’s managing director and CEO Punit Goenka and appoint new independent directors earlier in September.

This is a developing copy