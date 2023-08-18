Bengaluru-based shared electric mobility platform Yulu on Friday announced a partnership with e-grocery service provider Zepto. As part of the partnership, Yulu will deploy 20,000 next-generation shared DeX electric vehicles for Zepto’s delivery partners.

The partnership is aimed at expanding Yulu's reach within the hyperlocal delivery category in metro cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. It will also help Zepto to achieve a fully EV fleet for its delivery operations, thereby maximising sustainable and eco-friendly deliveries.

The adoption of electric vehicles not only reduces carbon emissions but also facilitates a more inclusive job market. At the same time, the partnership is expected to create sustainable livelihood opportunities, especially for individuals without personal vehicles or driving licences.

"Our full-stack micro-mobility solution improves operational efficiencies for hyperlocal logistics companies and lowers their delivery costs, while simultaneously unlocking better livelihoods and earnings for their delivery partners. We look forward to jointly working with Zepto to make hyperlocal deliveries greener, smarter, and more inclusive," said Pradeep Puranam, Head – Revenue and Operations at Yulu.

As per the new partnership terms, Yulu and Zepto will promote each other’s products and services across offline and online touchpoints. "By using Yulu’s affordable and shared mobility services, these riders will be empowered to earn and save more. The association is also expected to encourage more women to choose delivery as a profession," a statement said.

Vikas Sharma, COO of Zepto, underlined the alignment of the partnership with Zepto's commitment to sustainable practices and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. “A majority of Zepto deliveries now are powered by environment-friendly vehicles. Partnerships like these not only help us further this effort but also help bring in a workforce by providing them with vehicles, thereby increasing employability. We are excited to unlock the next milestone in sustainable deliveries with Yulu," he said.