Yulu and Zomato announce tie-up for last-mile deliveries

Yulu, a shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform on Monday announced its tie-up with food delivery platform Zomato for using Yulu DeX EV for intra-city deliveries. As part of the project, Yulu will provide about 25,000 - 35,000 Yulu DeX to the delivery partners onboarded on Zomato’s platform for last-mile deliveries on custom-made rental plans.

As per the company's statement, once deployed, these 25,000+ Yulu DeX have the potential of serving 3 Lakh green deliveries every day by 2026.

Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato said, "As part of The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 percent electric, and with Yulu's support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target. We are excited to continue our efforts to create a greener Zomato and a better world for all."

The company, in its statement further said that rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. "Yulu DeX solves most of these challenges, and provides a mobility solution that is very easy to access for all. Yulu has flexible rental packs and allows delivery partners to earn higher earnings compared to ICE-vehicles. Along with this, the delivery partners get access to Yuma Energy’s wide network of battery swapping stations to minimise their downtime during last-mile deliveries."

Excited with the new partnership, Pradeep Puranam, Head - Revenue & Operations, Yulu said, "We are excited to associate with Zomato given our mutual concern towards the environment and the need of giving delivery partners a safe, dependable, and sustainable mode of commute for daily deliveries.

With Yulu’s deep understanding of the delivery ecosystem, purpose-built product DeX, robust operations and a wide network of battery swapping stations, our solutions can improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40 percent. There is an increasing desire towards reducing carbon footprint among customers as well, so this is a win-win for customers, delivery executives and both the companies."

The company said that the association with Zomato bears greater significance in Yulu’s endeavour to offer smart and affordable green mobility solutions to the delivery partners over the next few years.

Over 4,000 delivery partners as of February 2023, onboarded on Zomato’s platform organically utilise Yulu’s EVs to make the last-mile deliveries. Till date, Yulu has enabled 75 Mn+ green deliveries and benefited 50,000+ delivery partners, it added.

