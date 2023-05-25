Yudiz Solutions gets nod for IPO, to invest Rs 8 crore to launch a gaming studio and multi-gaming platform

The game studio will aim to produce over 40 games in a year, a statement said. The firm added that it will now be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform.

Yudiz Solutions, a blockchain and gaming company has received an NSE approval for an SME IPO. With this approval, the IPO-bound company is set to invest Rs 8 crores to set up a gaming studio and a multi-gaming platform.

