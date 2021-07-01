Youtuber sends Dogecoin to space on Elon Musk's 50th birthday

US-based Youtuber Reid Williamson has sent an actual Dogecoin to space in support of crypto lover Elon Musk. Williamson sent a physical Dogecoin, with the evergreen picture of a Shiba Inu eponymously named Doge, to space using a high-altitude weather balloon. The Youtuber captured his attempt on video, launching the cryptocurrency into space on June 28, Musk’s 50th birthday.

Williamson posted the video of his attempt on his YouTube channel. The video showed Willaimson and his friends set up at the launch site and the Dogecoin payload while fitting a camera inside the apparatus to record the journey.

The attempt was inspired by Musk’s tweets earlier this year promising to launch a satellite, aptly named “Doge-1”, to the moon by next year. The project was also supposed to be fully paid for in Dogecoins.

"SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space. To the mooooonnn!! (sic),” Musk had tweeted.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge– 1st crypto in space– 1st meme in spaceTo the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

“To the moon” is a slogan of not only cryptocurrency enthusiasts but also for backers of meme stocks like AMC, Gamestop and Hertz. The phrase refers to the prices of these commodities reaching “to the moon”.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been a fervent advocate of cryptocurrencies. His crypto tweets have made him the most influential figure in financial markets, according to a recent survey.

But Musk hasn’t always had nice things to say about cryptocurrencies either. After his infamous SNL episode, where he called Dogecoin a hustle, the meme cryptocurrency had seen a 33 percent dip in its price. Similarly, when Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting Bitcoins, it triggered a massive decline in Bitcoin prices as well.