Business YouTube jumps onto short-video bandwagon, launches 'Shorts' in India Updated : September 15, 2020 04:09 PM IST Facebook's Instagram, too, has launched 'Reels' within its app to cash in on the spurt in usage of such platforms after the TikTok ban. On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including TikTok. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply