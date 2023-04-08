Young India: Poonawalla Fincorp focusing on people-centric financial solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (formerly Magma Fincorp Limited) is aiming to achieve people-centric financial solutions. The Cyrus Poonawalla Group’s Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) offers diversified products to address growing financial needs of customers and enterprises. Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on helping ordinary people and enterprises fulfil their dreams by providing financial services thus ensuring that their customers can achieve whatever they aspire to.

Note:

This is a partnered post.