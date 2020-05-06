Business 'You have a role to play', Bill and Melinda Gates tell 2020 graduates amid coronavirus crisis Updated : May 06, 2020 09:45 AM IST Bill and Melinda Gates have urged the graduating class of 2020 to use their voice and vote to advance change in the face of the rampaging coronavirus crisis. The Gateses added that the current generation is uniquely positioned to understand the links between people irrespective of national boundaries and that their actions have global repercussions. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365