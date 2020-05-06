  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

'You have a role to play', Bill and Melinda Gates tell 2020 graduates amid coronavirus crisis

Updated : May 06, 2020 09:45 AM IST

Bill and Melinda Gates have urged the graduating class of 2020 to use their voice and vote to advance change in the face of the rampaging coronavirus crisis.
The Gateses added that the current generation is uniquely positioned to understand the links between people irrespective of national boundaries and that their actions have global repercussions.
'You have a role to play', Bill and Melinda Gates tell 2020 graduates amid coronavirus crisis

You May Also Like

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement