business News

YES WORLD now offering utility services in 80 countries

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 10, 2022 9:20:14 AM IST (Updated)

With this latest announcement, YES WORLD Token holders now have an option to not just hold to token for price appreciation, but also to use it for various usability and utilitiy services available in their countries.

YES WORLD Token Utility services are now available in 80 countries worldwide. It said that it is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.

YES World is rolling out an online platform where users will be able to utilize YES WORLD Token and will be able to leverage YES cryptocurrency for their regular purchases for products and services. The online platform is available in over 80 countries. With this latest announcement, YES WORLD Token holders now have an option to not just hold to token for price appreciation, but also to use it for various usability and utilitiy services available in their countries.
A recent study conducted over 22 countries indicated that 56 percent of consumers globally are more likely to transact with merchants accepting crypto, While the other research done with 202 merchant with an online annual turnover of over $250 million, indicates that 46 percent of merchants are currently accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. With such interest from both consumers and merchants, YES WORLD is bringing in the missing piece to facilitate payment acceptance with cryptocurrency.
The consumers of YES WORLD utility services can redeem the coupons on all sort of platforms - online as well as offline. There are several merchants that are accepting YES WORLD Token directly over POS Terminal installed at the physical stores.
Users will have to scan the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal to make the payment using the token. As per the information, the integration work is underway to onboard leading e-commerce players where the users will soon be able to make purchases online using YES World Token as payment mode.
Last week, YES WORLD informed that it plans to hire 600 people worldwide for merchant on-boarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations.  It plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishment worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024 where the native token will be accepted for payments.
