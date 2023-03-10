YES WORLD conducts event to raise awareness towards impact of global warming

Save Earth company, YES WORLD conducted an event to generate awareness about climate change emergency through its SAVE EARTH MISSION on the ground.

Save Earth company, YES WORLD conducted an event to generate awareness about climate change emergency through its SAVE EARTH MISSION on the ground. The event held at the Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi, was attended by SAVE EARTH Activist Sandeep Choudhary and top mission members from across India.

The first major outreach program under SAVE EARTH MISSION was focused on the kickoff of global awareness towards the impacts of global warming.

Arjun Munda - Central Cabinet minister for Tribal Affairs, who presided over the event said, “It is paramount for everyone to understand how their individual lifestyle and daily activities impact the environment, and once that’s discovered, empowered community members with the right information and framework will be able to take meaningful actions toward the reduction of carbon emissions from Earth’s atmosphere.”

One major theme of the event revolved around the kids taking more active participation in climate actions.

While speaking during the event, YES WORLD promoter Sandeep Choudhary said that a community-driven bottom-up approach is the only path forward to make climate actions meaningful. He said that India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases to the environment, and hence India will have to participate in the world’s biggest problem at the same magnitude.

"We are the first and last generation to feel the heat of global warming, and if we don’t act now, there will not be any opportunity window left for us to act in future. So, it's paramount that we announce global warming as a global emergency and start acting now with a common goal to leave this planet better than that what we got," he added.

YES WORLD co-founder Amit Tiwari said that the community empowers people with the right information and inspires them to take the right climate actions towards sustainability.

As a climate tech company, YES WORLD is on the mission to SAVE EARTH and work towards the solution.