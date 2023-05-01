YES WORLD launches campaign 'Save Earth Mission' to combat climate change

Through Save Earth Mission Community, the company is planning on planting 50 lakh trees before April 2024.

Yes World Climate Tech Pte Ltd. has launched its campaign “Save Earth Mission” to combat climate change. The company uses blockchain technology to design solutions to track carbon emissions. They are currently working on solutions around the climate change catastrophe through technology and people reach-out campaigns.

Through Save Earth Mission Community, the company is planning on planting 50 lakh trees before April 2024.

The Yes World’s “SAVE EARTH MISSION” is a community driven bottom-up approach to combat climate change. It said it believes that democratising meaningful climate actions is the only way forward towards sustainability, while all other climate actions fail to meet the Paris Agreement limit of containing global temperature rise under 1.5 degree centigrade.

"Save Earth Mission aims to inform critical masses about the impacts of climate change, empower them with the right tools and inspire them to take charge of their carbon footprint," it said.

Earlier, the brand launched the world’s first energy-efficient windows solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialised glass is part of the company 'Save Earth Mission' to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere. The specialised glass solution includes double pane glass and sandwich glass, which has a layer of a patented material that reflects the majority of solar radiant heat.

Sandeep Choudhary, CEO of Yes World Climate Tech Pte Ltd. said, “Saving our planet from the climate change emergency is a collective responsibility and each one of us needs to take charge of our carbon footprint in order to act on meaningful climate actions. While we may not be able to close everything in order to reduce our carbon footprint to zero, the plantation is the simplest yet effective method to offset the harm that we do to the environment."