YES WORLD launches campaign 'Save Earth Mission' to combat climate change

Through Save Earth Mission Community, the company is planning on planting 50 lakh trees before April 2024.

Yes World Climate Tech Pte Ltd. has launched its campaign “Save Earth Mission” to combat climate change. The company uses blockchain technology to design solutions to track carbon emissions. They are currently working on solutions around the climate change catastrophe through technology and people reach-out campaigns.

The Yes World’s “SAVE EARTH MISSION” is a community driven bottom-up approach to combat climate change. It said it believes that democratising meaningful climate actions is the only way forward towards sustainability, while all other climate actions fail to meet the Paris Agreement limit of containing global temperature rise under 1.5 degree centigrade.