Yes Bank's former director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of Ravneet Gill

Updated : February 05, 2020 08:22 PM IST

Uttam Prakash Agarwal, who was independent director in 2018, resigned from the board of Yes Bank last month citing deteriorating standard of corporate governance at the private sector lender.
In a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Agarwal alleged breach of governance, non-compliance, undue influence and control on the majority members of the board by Gill through quid pro quo.
The letter also alleged there has been substantial erosion in the market capitalisation (m-cap) of about Rs 40,000 crore since Gill took over as the managing director.
