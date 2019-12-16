#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
YES Bank softens stance; likely to approve Coffee Day-Blackstone deal, says report

Updated : December 16, 2019 10:27 AM IST

YES Bank is expected to give its approval for proposed sale of Global Village Technology Park to private equity firm Blackstone Group
Earlier, YES Bank had expressed its reservation in giving approval to the Rs 2,800-crore deal.
YES Bank has reportedly softened its stance and decided to render the ‘no objection’ to the Bengaluru-based firm’s decision to the deal.
YES Bank softens stance; likely to approve Coffee Day-Blackstone deal, says report
