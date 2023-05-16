XtraTrust to augment geographically for better customer connection

As an authority licensed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities under the Information Technology Act, XtraTrust DigiSign issues legally valid digital signature certificates to individuals, private and government bodies across the country.

Xtra Trust has planned to expand its domestic facilities and operations in India. The cities they are targeting to enter are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The company said it is committed to facilitate e-governance and digital transformation in India. Apart from India, the firm has a presence in the US and the UAE.

As an authority licensed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities under the Information Technology Act, XtraTrust DigiSign issues legally valid digital signature certificates to individuals, private and government bodies across the country. These certifications ensure privacy and integrity as well as establish authenticity for online transactions.

It also provides e-sign services to facilitate the electronic signing of documents by Aadhaar holders using online services.

“We are placed to make the most of the opportunities the adoption of digital technologies and rapid digitalisation has given rise to. We are contributing to the secure facilitation of digital transformation in India by creating new techniques, collaborating to produce technological benchmarks, adhering to government guidelines, and predicting industry trends. We are growing immensely in India and as opportunities arise, our growth will accelerate,” said Sukhbir Singh Kukreja, Founder at XtraTrust DigiSign.

XtraTrust DigiSign’s processes allow the deployment of easily scalable public key infrastructure solutions for enterprises to ensure commerce, communications, delivery and community interactions.

Ajitkumar Totlani, Co-founder of XtraTrust DigiSign, said, “We are focused on innovation and collaborations around technical standards, regulations, and market outlook to stay ahead of the changes. As a part of our e-governance efforts, we provide end-to-end e-governance services and solutions to government departments and organizations.”