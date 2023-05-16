English
XtraTrust to augment geographically for better customer connection

May 18, 2023
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 18, 2023 6:17:41 PM IST (Updated)

Xtra Trust has planned to expand its domestic facilities and operations in India. The cities they are targeting to enter are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The company said it is committed to facilitate e-governance and digital transformation in India. Apart from India, the firm has a presence in the US and the UAE.

As an authority licensed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities under the Information Technology Act, XtraTrust DigiSign issues legally valid digital signature certificates to individuals, private and government bodies across the country. These certifications ensure privacy and integrity as well as establish authenticity for online transactions.
It also provides e-sign services to facilitate the electronic signing of documents by Aadhaar holders using online services.
