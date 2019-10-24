Xiaomi tops as India smartphone market saw 4.9 crore units shipped in Q3
Updated : October 24, 2019 07:57 PM IST
India smartphone shipments reached a record 4.9 crore units even as the economic slowdown affected the other sectors.
OnePlus emerged as the number one premium smartphone brand in Q3 2019 with its shipments getting almost doubled as compared to last year.
Realme again become the fastest-growing brand, registering a six times growth as compared to last year when it entered the Indian market.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more