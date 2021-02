Chinese tech major and mobile manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its smartphone – Redmi Note 10—in India next month. Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the much-anticipated model will arrive in India next month.

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚, 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙟𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!#RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it's arriving early March this year! 🚀 Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. 🔁 I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNote 🔟 #Launch pic.twitter.com/rRMWkejnI4 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 10, 2021

Features and specifications

The details about the smartphone, set to be reportedly launched along with Redmi Note 10 Pro variant, is not clear but some details are available. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and may feature a 120Hz LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. While Note 10 is expected to come in both 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB RAM configurations Note 10 Pro is set to come in three variants-- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

The initial reports suggest that Note 10 will come in grey, white, and green colours the Pro could be made available in bronze, blue, and grey colour options.