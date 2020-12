Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its latest smart TV model, 55-inch QLED TV in India today. The model, expected to be the Indian version of Mi TV 5 Pro that debuted in China last year, comes as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Where to watch

The launch event has commenced at 12 pm today and is being live-streamed on various social media channels of Xiaomi India including YouTube.

Features & specifications

While not many details are available, it is safe to assume that the product can cost over Rs 41,000/- if it is the Indianised version of Mi TV 5 Pro. The company, whose smart TVs continue to be one of the best-selling devices for the nine consecutive quarters in India, with a 22 percent market share, has already confirmed that the new model comes with a QLED display.

QLED TVs are at the forefront of emerging TV technology. They make up a large portion of the premium TV segment and amplify the aspirations of the TV viewing public.

"We have seen that the aspirations of the consumers are ever-changing. With the launch of new QLED TV, we are focusing on the improvement of the momentum of this segment as well as increase its adaptation rate… Mi QLED TV will combine great picture quality, incredible acoustic audio and a great lifestyle design. It will be a perfect amalgamation of technology and design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Smart TV, Mi India had earlier said.

The launch is crucial for the tech giant that earlier claimed to have sold over 50 lakh Mi TVs since its inception in 2018 as it faces stiff competition from rivals including Samsung and OnePlus.