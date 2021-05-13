Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10S in India; priced at Rs 14,999-15,999 Updated : May 13, 2021 07:21:14 IST Phone will be available in 3 colour variants: Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black Note 10S will go on sale from May 18 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores Phone will use a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support Published : May 13, 2021 07:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply