  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10S in India; priced at Rs 14,999-15,999

Updated : May 13, 2021 07:21:14 IST

Phone will be available in 3 colour variants: Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black
Note 10S will go on sale from May 18 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores
Phone will use a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10S in India; priced at Rs 14,999-15,999
Published : May 13, 2021 07:21 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement