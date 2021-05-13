Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10S in India; priced at Rs 14,999-15,999

Xiaomi has launched two of its latest products in India on May 13, the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Watch. While the Redmi Note 10S saw a global launch in March, it has only now become available in India. Similarly, the Redmi Watch was released in China in November 2020, with the Indian release coming with a few improvements.

Redmi Note 10S will be available in two storage variants of 6 GB RAM with 64 GB memory and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB memory. The 64 GB memory phone will be available at Rs 14,999 and the 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 15,999 in India

The smartphone will be available in three colour models: Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black.

The phone will go on sale from May 18 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores.

In terms of specifications, the phone will be running Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. The 6.43-inch display has FullHD+ resolution along with 1,100 nit peak brightness, a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and SGS low blue light certification. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Xiaomi, which is expected to become the third-largest global phone maker by this year, has put in an octa-core chipset in the Redmi Note 10S. The phone will be using the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The smartphone will also have a GPU onboard in the form of Mail-G76 MC4.

The Note 10S uses a quad camera setup. The primary rear imager is a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. The front camera is a 13-megapixel f/2.45 lens located in the central punch hole of the phone.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual sim option that allows nano sims. Other connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone holds a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

The phone will use a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi will provide a fast charge with the phone. Note 10S is IP53 dust-resistant and water-resistant.