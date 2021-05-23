WTO's TRIPS Council to discuss revised proposal of IPR waiver to deal with COVID-19 Updated : May 23, 2021 16:29:21 IST India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal suggesting a waiver for all World Trade Organization (WTO) members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement. The agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS came into effect in January 1995. According to the revised proposal, the waiver should be in force for at least three years. Published : May 23, 2021 04:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply