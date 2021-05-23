  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

WTO's TRIPS Council to discuss revised proposal of IPR waiver to deal with COVID-19

Updated : May 23, 2021 16:29:21 IST

India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal suggesting a waiver for all World Trade Organization (WTO) members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement.
The agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS came into effect in January 1995.
According to the revised proposal, the waiver should be in force for at least three years.
WTO's TRIPS Council to discuss revised proposal of IPR waiver to deal with COVID-19
Published : May 23, 2021 04:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement