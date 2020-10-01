  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Worst behind, but restaurants will bleed for a while, says Social chain founder Amlani

Updated : October 01, 2020 11:22 AM IST

Business is not going to be normal for a while, Amlani said, adding that many restaurants may struggle to survive
He expects business to remain at the sub-50 percent levels in the 3-4 months that follow, inching up incrementally to 100 percent
Worst behind, but restaurants will bleed for a while, says Social chain founder Amlani

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up over 1.5%; PVR up 8%, financial stocks add most gains

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up over 1.5%; PVR up 8%, financial stocks add most gains

Silver Lake co-investors to invest additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail

Silver Lake co-investors to invest additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail

H1FY21 Market Round-up: Reliance powers nearly a third of Nifty's 31% rally

H1FY21 Market Round-up: Reliance powers nearly a third of Nifty's 31% rally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement