Business Worst behind, but restaurants will bleed for a while, says Social chain founder Amlani Updated : October 01, 2020 11:22 AM IST Business is not going to be normal for a while, Amlani said, adding that many restaurants may struggle to survive He expects business to remain at the sub-50 percent levels in the 3-4 months that follow, inching up incrementally to 100 percent