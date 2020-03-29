Business World’s largest glove maker sees shortage as coronavirus fight spikes Updated : March 29, 2020 12:38 PM IST Top Glove can produce 200 million natural and synthetic rubber gloves a day. This month, Top Glove stepped up its factory utilisation by 10 percent to 95 percent and expects to reach near maximum utilisation in April. The World Health Organisation warned on Friday that the "chronic global shortage of personal protective gear" is among the most urgent threats to the virus containment efforts.