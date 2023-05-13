English
World Fair Trade 2023 and the importance of ethical consumption

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 1:24:51 PM IST (Published)

World Fair Trade Day 2023 will be observed on May 13. The first World Fair Trade Day was celebrated in 2001, and since then the day is making us aware of the challenges faced by marginalised producers and workers in developing countries, among other things.

World Fair Trade Day is observed on the second Saturday of May every year. The day is dedicated to promoting and raising awareness about fair trade practices worldwide. This year, it will be observed on May 13.

The day aims to highlight the importance of fair trade in empowering producers, promoting sustainable development, and advocating for social and economic justice. With a rich history and growing significance, World Fair Trade Day has become a global movement that brings together individuals, businesses, government bodies and organisations committed to creating a fairer and more equitable world.


