World designer conclave to support Indian handmade clothes

World Designing Forum, a grand community of fashion designers, is organising world designer conclave to enhance market potential and ensure growth of handicrafts. The World Designing Forum has invited 200 fashion designers of the country along with more than 30 types of handmade fabrics and more than 100 weavers to shape the future of fashion designing.

On this, CEO Ankush Anami, World Designing Forum said, “Many inventions have been made recently. Changes are being seen by the youth of the country, in which along with bio-degradable leather, clothes are being manufactured by the weavers from the fiber of the banana plant, hemp, bamboo, pineapple. Now is the time for India to give the right guidance for efficiency.”

In February this year, a grand cultural fashion show was organized by the World Designing Forum at the Taj Mahotsav, including handmade clothes from Kutch, Gujarat, and Reza, in which more than 150 fashion designers from across the country participated.

India's weaving and handicrafts form an important part of its religious and colorful heritage. This heritage is reflected in the variety of Indian textiles and clothing, jewelry, offerings, mats, and other items produced in different regions. A global organization, World Designing Forum, has played a vital role in helping these local weavers and artisans to earn their livelihood.

India is a country where there is a heritage of thousands of years old craftsmanship and handicrafts which is a symbol of Indian culture and pride. The artisans here continue to advance their art, but they may find it difficult to make a mark in the global market.

To solve this problem, World Designing Forum had taken the initiative, which is helping the artisans of Indian crafts and handicrafts. Through this forum, Indian art artisans can open up new opportunities by showcasing their art and products in the global market, it said in a statement.