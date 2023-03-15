World Consumer Rights Day | Why it's so important and how it all began

The World Consumer Rights Day was first observed on March 15, 1983, to commemorate the historic speech given by US President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to the US Congress to uphold consumer rights. Know the four rights he had outlined.
World Consumer Rights Day is marked every year on March 15. The day is observed in order to raise awareness about consumer rights and promote consumer protection. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of protecting consumers, promoting their rights, and ensuring that they have access to safe and affordable products and services.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed
Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
History
World Consumer Rights Day was first observed on March 15, 1983, by Consumers International, a federation for consumer groups. The date was chosen to commemorate the historic speech given by US President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to the US Congress to uphold consumer rights.
In his speech, he outlined four basic consumer rights:
ALSO READ | 'Delhi govt has no plan to revise power subsidy scheme' — Check energy charges and rebate here
Significance
The day serves as a reminder that consumers have the right to be protected from unfair business practices and to have access to safe, quality goods and services. It also highlights the need for governments, businesses, and other stakeholders to work together to promote consumer rights and address consumer concerns.
In India, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, guarantees six basic rights to consumers. The country marks National Consumer Day or National Consumer Rights Day on December 24 annually, to mark the day that the Consumer Protection Act of 1986 was signed into law by the president.
Theme
Each year, World Consumer Rights Day has a specific theme that focuses on a particular aspect of consumer protection. The theme for 2023 is ‘Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions.’
The theme aims to focus on the role of consumers to push for a faster clean energy transition even as the energy crisis over the past year has pushed most of the world in a cost-of-living crisis. The various member groups of Consumers International as well as other partners will be holding events, programmes and campaigns with the year’s theme in focus.