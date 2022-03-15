World Consumer Rights Day 2022 today: Know your rights as a consumer in India

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The World Consumer Rights Day, whose driving force was late US President JF Kennedy, aims to empower the consumer and shine the light on market malpractices.

The World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year. The occasion highlights the need for consumer protection and empowerment. On this day, the participants spread awareness about consumer rights across the globe and encourage buyers to raise their voice against violations. India has the concept of consumer rights enshrined in the Constitution.

These are some of the powers that consumers have under the Consumer Protection Act

  1. Consumers have the right to be heard at appropriate forums
  2.  Consumers have the right to seek remedy against unfair trade practices
  3. Consumers have the right to consumer education
  4. Consumers have the right to seek good and services at competitive prices
    5. Theme of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day

    This year’s theme of World Consumer Rights Day is ‘Fair Digital Finance.’ It is selected by a consumer group with members from 100 countries. As digital payments are increasingly becoming popular, the risks associated with them are multiplying as well.

    The theme has been chosen by the Consumers International organisation to highlight the need for "innovative regulatory approaches and digital financial services and products that centre consumer protection and empowerment."

    World Consumer Day 2022: History

    The driving force behind the creation of World Consumer Day was late US President John F. Kennedy. On March 15, 1962, he addressed the United States Congress explicitly on the issue on consumer rights. He became the first leader in the world to raise a voice for the consumers. World Consumer Rights Day was commemorated for the first time in 1983 and since then it has been celebrated globally on 15 March every year.

