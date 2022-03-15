0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

World Consumer Rights Day 2022 today: Know your rights as a consumer in India

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The World Consumer Rights Day, whose driving force was late US President JF Kennedy, aims to empower the consumer and shine the light on market malpractices.

World Consumer Rights Day 2022 today: Know your rights as a consumer in India

The World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year. The occasion highlights the need for consumer protection and empowerment. On this day, the participants spread awareness about consumer rights across the globe and encourage buyers to raise their voice against violations. India has the concept of consumer rights enshrined in the Constitution.

These are some of the powers that consumers have under the Consumer Protection Act

  1. Consumers have the right to be heard at appropriate forums
  2.  Consumers have the right to seek remedy against unfair trade practices
  3. Consumers have the right to consumer education
  4. Consumers have the right to seek good and services at competitive prices
    5. Theme of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day

    This year’s theme of World Consumer Rights Day is ‘Fair Digital Finance.’ It is selected by a consumer group with members from 100 countries. As digital payments are increasingly becoming popular, the risks associated with them are multiplying as well.

    The theme has been chosen by the Consumers International organisation to highlight the need for "innovative regulatory approaches and digital financial services and products that centre consumer protection and empowerment."

    World Consumer Day 2022: History

    The driving force behind the creation of World Consumer Day was late US President John F. Kennedy. On March 15, 1962, he addressed the United States Congress explicitly on the issue on consumer rights. He became the first leader in the world to raise a voice for the consumers. World Consumer Rights Day was commemorated for the first time in 1983 and since then it has been celebrated globally on 15 March every year.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Crypto & digital ledger technology will redefine financial world, says Paypal CEO

    Next Article

    Intel picks EU chip factory sites in race to boost supplies

    next story

    ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

    BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

    Market Movers

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    View More