Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Working with DRL on 10 cr doses of Sputnik V per year; pricing confidential, says Shilpa Medicare

    Working with DRL on 10 cr doses of Sputnik V per year; pricing confidential, says Shilpa Medicare

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director at Shilpa Medicare said the company is working with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for 10 crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine per year. He added that the pricing of the vaccine is confidential.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Dabur commences construction of Rs 550 crore manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh

    Next Article

    Jet Airways ready to return to the skies; who are the new owners?

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30 2.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55 1.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60 1.24
    ONGC123.35 1.30 1.07
    M&M781.95 6.75 0.87
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20 2.33
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20 1.49
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75 1.22
    M&M781.90 6.50 0.84
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20 0.69
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60
    ONGC123.35 1.30
    M&M781.95 6.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75
    M&M781.90 6.50
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.6920-0.0430-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.6650-0.0030-0.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6706-0.0014-0.21
    View More