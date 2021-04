PharmEasy has announced that they have now opened the registrations for corporates, housing societies, old age homes for vaccination. Siddharth Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of API Holdings discussed this in details. API Holdings is the parent company of PharmEasy.

PharmEasy supplies medicines and products to 5,000 plus doctors and hospitals across the country.

“Think of it as a marketplace that is helping manage some of these connects and ensure that people get access to these vaccines very fast using our technology,” he said.

“We want to ensure that we can open up this technology for vaccination also to happen at scale,” he added.

“What we are doing is we are extending our technology platform to connect these doctors and hospitals to societies and corporates. We want to ensure that our expertise which is in cold-chain, supply chain and management along with the power of all the doctors that work with us, we can use that as a medium to go ahead and get the vaccines to the people at the fastest possible manner,” he said.

“We want to accelerate the efforts of the central and the state governments and from May 1, as soon as it allows the private sector to open up, we will want to ensure that maximum people get access to these vaccines,” he added.

PharmEasy will be using its platform as an interface to help schedule, manage appointments. “We are also opening up our entire supply chain for hospitals to manage their cold chain, to manage everything,” he stated.

“We are providing all sort of logistical support, supply chain support and technology support,” he mentioned.